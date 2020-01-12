The City of St. James has received an Economic Impact Grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. This grant seeks to address the challenge of adequate and equitable business development services in the community.

The City of St. James has been proactively working to build our entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the goals of more jobs, revitalization of the downtown and inclusive access to the opportunity to start a business and grow businesses.

The Challenge - Access to existing business development services in the region. Due to the driving distance, specific days & times offered, and the language barrier for some of our Latinx residents, the existing agencies are not being taken advantage of at this time.

The Opportunity - A grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation has been approved to help support the City to provide access to free, local consulting services specifically to our Latinx residents, in both Spanish and English, to help the community “grow from within.”

If you are a business/building owner or are hoping to start a new business in the City of St. James, this new resource is now available. Contact information for anyone seeking business support services through the Small Business Development Center and RCEF is available at the City contact listed above as well.

Please contact Joe McCabe for more information on accessing the services and making an appointment to speak with a professional business consultant.

La Ciudad de St. James recibió una Beca de Impacto Económico de la Fundación de la Iniciativa Minnesota del Sur. Esta subvención busca abordar el desafío de servicios de desarrollo empresarial adecuados y equitativos en la comunidad.

La Ciudad de St. James ha estado trabajando proactivamente para construir nuestro ecosistema emprendedor, con el objetivo de más empleos, revitalización del centro y acceso inclusivo a la oportunidad de iniciar un negocio y hacer crecer negocios.

El desafío: acceso a los servicios de desarrollo empresarial existentes en la región. Debido a la distancia de conducción, los días y horarios específicos ofrecidos, y la barrera del idioma para algunos de nuestros residentes de Latinx, las agencias existentes no se están aprovechando en este momento.

La Oportunidad: se aprobó una subvención de Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation para ayudar a la Ciudad a proporcionar acceso a servicios de consultas locales gratuitas a nuestros residentes de Latinx, tanto en español como en inglés, para ayudar a la comunidad a "crecer desde adentro."

Si usted es propietario de un negocio/edificio o espera comenzar un nuevo negocio en la Ciudad de St. James, este nuevo recurso ya está disponible. La información de contacto para cualquier persona que busque servicios de apoyo comercial a través del Centro de Desarrollo de Pequeñas Empresas y RCEF también está disponible en los contacto de la Ciudad mencionado anteriormente.

Póngase en contacto con Joe McCabe para obtener más información sobre cómo acceder a los servicios y hacer una cita para hablar con un consultor profesional de negocios.