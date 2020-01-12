Patriot's Pen Essay contest winners at St. Mary's School are pictured.

Each year, the eighth grade United States History class at St. Mary's School, taught by Mrs. Rachel Windschitl, participates in the Patriot's Pen Essay contest, sponsored by the New Ulm VFW. The contestants are given a writing prompt and their essay is judged against hundreds of other students. This year's winners are Addie Hoffmann, 1st place, $100 prize; Alexa Pelzel, 2nd place, $75 prize; Noah Simonsen, 3rd place, $50 prize; and Jonathan Petermann, 4th place, $25 prize.