Erupting for four second-period goals the Redwood Valley hockey team held off Fairmont 6-5 in a recent Big South Conference match-up.

The Cardinals trailed 1-0 after the first period in a slow moving first 17 minutes, as just 15 shots on goal took place.

In the second, however, the game would pick up its pace, as Redwood Valley (2-9) scored four straight goals in a span of 5:29 to grab a 4-1 lead.

Carter Iwan started the rally with a short-handed goal just 1:12 into the frame, and Jayson Peyerl, Brody Plass and Andrew Cotner added even strength goals for the Cards.

Fairmont would also find the net once in the second, but Redwood Valley would take a 4-2 lead into the final frame.

In the third, Fairmont made things interesting with two unanswered goals in the first six minutes to tie the game at 4-4.

Tyson Clark’s power play goal at the 10:22 mark would prove to be huge, and Mason Clark added the eventual game-winner as Fairmont scored in the final minute of the game.

Kia Jacobson picked up the win in net with 24 saves, as Redwood Valley outshot Fairmont 48-29.

Tyson Clark, Iwan, Cotner and Plass (two) all had assists for the Cardinals.

The Cards then fell 8-2 to Waseca.

Iwan and Schablin both scored goals, with Austin Gunderson and Iwan adding assists.

Camden Cilek took the loss in net, stopping 23 shots on goal.

Tthe Cards fell 7-0 to New Ulm Jan. 7.

The Cardinals are scheduled to travel to Willmar Jan. 14.