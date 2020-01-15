After falling to Springfield on Tuesday night, the Indians girls basketball team looked to slide back into the win column on Friday night, Jan. 10 as they hosted the Cedar Mountain Cougars. The Indians followed that with a road game at Wabasso.

Indians 61

Cedar Mountain 27



The Indians used a dominating effort defensively to force plenty of turnovers and easy buckets as they routed the Cougars 61-27 on Friday night.

Kadence Hesse scored 23 points with 10 steals to lead the team with a double-double. Kaydince Thoms contributed nine points, four steals, five rebounds, and three assists to fill the stat sheet.

The win got the Indians back into the win column before they traveled to Wabasso to take on the fellow Tomahawk Conference opponent.

Indians 67

Wabasso 56



Kadence Hesse led all scorers with 22 points while adding five rebounds and five assists on Monday, Jan. 13 in Wabasso. Also contributing was Brea Mertz tallying 15 points with six rebounds in the conference victory for the Indians. Brittney Dittbenner added nine points and a total of eight steals with five rebounds. Kaydince Thoms finished with another double-double scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds.

The win gives the Indians a record of 11-3 overall on the season and 5-3 in the conference. Sleepy Eye hosts GFW on Thursday at 7:30 at Sleepy Eye High School.



