Hendricks, of course, has Sleepy Eye ties. James is the son of Sue (Mathiowetz) and Troy Hendricks and is the grandson of Mary Lou Mathiowetz.

The North Dakota State Bison clinched their eighth FCS championship in nine seasons, with a 28-20 victory over James Madison University on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas. With the Dukes driving down the field in the closing stances of the game, senior James Hendricks stepped up from the safety position and intercepted quarterback Ben DiNucci’s pass to seal and deliver the win for the Bison.

While Hendricks was swarmed by teammates in celebration, NDSU also made history. These Bison are the first team since the 1894 season to go 16-0. Hendricks also scored a 20-yard touchdown, on a fake field goal, to give the Bison a 21-10 lead in the second quarter.

The game-saving interception, with seven seconds remaining, and Hendricks’ touchdown in the second quarter, are only a small list of accomplishments the NDSU senior can be proud of. Hendricks also finished the season with 73 total tackles (fifth on the team), along with five interceptions. Hendricks finished his career with 158 total tackles and 14 interceptions.

Hendricks began his career with the Bison as a redshirt in 2015 and was the team’s third-string quarterback his freshman season in 2016, while swapping over to the defensive side in his sophomore season. Hendricks was named to the Honor Roll in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2018. Hendricks also completed the 2018 season by being named to the second All-Missouri Valley Conference team, while finishing fifth on the team in tackles.