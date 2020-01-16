Sue Craig bounces from conversation to conversation. Everyone who she visits with is there in her honor. Between "thank you's" and "congratulations", Craig gazes out at the crowd that has slowly built up, soaking in the final moments as her time as a director for 4-H.

For the last 16 years, Craig has been the director of the Watonwan County 4-H program. At their annual banquet this fall, Craig announced her retirement from the post.

This past Sunday, a retirement luncheon was held for Craig for her hard work and service to the organization.

Among all the laughter and catching up with former and current members of 4-H, friends, and family, a man walks in with a large gift bag in hand, and, with the aid of some watchful eyes, stays out of the glimpse of his mother.

When Craig realizes who just walked in her eyes well up with tears, and she welcomes her son, Scot, home on a surprise visit from Germany, where he is part of the Air Force.

Craig has been involved in 4-H for 28 years when Scot first joined, bringing a fitting ending to a 16-year run as Watonwan County 4-H director.

Starting out as an adult volunteer, Craig knew right away she wanted to be involved in the program.

"I went to a 4-H meeting and you had all these families that are going 'oh, I'll help with this' and 'I'll take care of this month' and I told my husband 'I want to join this group'," said Craig. "And I've been here ever since. I still love it as much as I did when I started."

When she became director, Craig admits she was far from an expert.

"You're always researching things to teach the kids," said Craig. "When I started I knew nothing about livestock. I'm still not an expert, but I know a lot more now than when I started."

Craig started the "Tween Club" for members in third through sixth grade. The club has seen a rise in kids in that age group, and, according to Craig, may be the only such program in the state for 4-H.

Craig also built strong relationships within the community education and youth development programs, forging common goals between 4-H and community education.

Craig has spent many years teaching students important life values and skills and seeing their hard work pay off is a joy to Craig.

"Their enthusiasm and to see them light up when they learn how to do something new," said Craig.

Throughout her years working, Craig has seen the program change and evolve. Recently, a saddening trend has started to develop among the program.

"4-H was founded on community clubs and family clubs, but people are so busy nowadays that we are losing our community club, which is the basis of 4-H," said Craig. "One thing I'd like to tell families is that 4-H is such a family thing. You can do as much as you want with it and it's well worth the time to spend those two hours every month, having fun together. I just wish I could convince people that it's such a worthwhile investment."

Craig isn't walking away from the program permanently, as she plans to become an adult volunteer. With all her experiences as the director, Craig offered up some words of advice for whoever may be stepping into her shoes.

"You have to be open-minded and you have to be fair. You're not going to make everybody happy, so as long as you do everything fair and treat everybody the same, they just have to accept that they can't have it their way this time. My biggest goal is to make sure that everybody who's in 4-H is treated equally."

By retiring from her post as director, Craig hopes to pick up a part-time job somewhere to keep busy. In her free time, Craig will spend time at her cabin in Alex, and visit Scot in Germany.

For her service, Craig received a plaque from the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Youth Development.