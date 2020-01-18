Varsity hockey games.

Both the girls and boys Eagles hockey teams beat Marshall on Jan. 9 and then both beat Minnesota River during the NUSE Hockey Day event on Jan. 11.

Eagles Girls

Eagles 3 Marshall 1

The Eagles girls hockey team traveled to Marshall on Thursday, Jan. 9 and came away with a win. The teams kept it scoreless in the first period, with the Eagles getting only 12 shots on goal, while Marshall only managed two. In the second period the Eagles exploded for 22 shots resulting in three goals. Marshall didn’t score until near the end of the third period, cheating the Eagles out of a shutout.

Scoring for the Eagles: Brooke Arneson, assisted by Julia Helget and Ally Steffensmeier; Jayda Helget scored twice, the first unassisted and the second assisted by Molly Scheid and Morgan Klein.

Eagles 3 Minnesota River 2

Saturday, Jan. 11 was the NUSE Hockey Day, with youth and varsity games on both sheets of ice at the New Ulm Civic Center, from early morning until late evening. The varsity girls beat the Minnesota River Bulldogs in a close hard-fought battle. When these two teams met in November, it was a 6-0 win for the Eagles. This time, the Bulldogs might have surprised the Eagles with their strong start — scoring two early goals in the first period. After that the Eagles held the Bulldogs scoreless, while picking up one goal in the second period — Molly Scheid off an assist by McKenna Strong — and two more quick goals at 10:13 and 10:50 in the third period for the win.

Scoring in the third: Julia Helget, assisted by Maddie O’Connor and Strong; Steffensmeier, assisted by Klein.

The Eagles traveled to Worthington for a girl/boys doubleheader Tuesday, Jan. 14 (results available after HD deadline, it was an 8-1 win for the Eagles.) Next up is another doubleheader, in Hutchinson on Saturday, Jan. 18, weather permitting.

Eagles Boys

Eagles 3 Marshall 2

Thursday, Jan. 9, the Eagles hosted Marshall in a tight game. The Eagles scored one in each period, while Marshall scored only twice. The game was riddled with penalties — one for each team in the first two periods, followed by six Marshall penalties in the third and two for New Ulm.

Eagles 8 Minnesota River 1

The varsity boys NUSE Hockey Day game on Saturday, Jan. 11 was a lopsided win over the Bulldogs of Minnesota River. The Eagles scored two goals around the mid-point of the first period, while the Bulldogs scored what would be their lone goal a few minutes later. The Eagles scored one power play goal in the second period and exploded with five goals in the third.

The Eagle boys traveled to Worthington for the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 14 (results available after HD deadline - it was an 11-1 blowout win for the Eagles.) Next up is a trip to Hutchinson on Saturday, weather permitting) for another doubleheader. On Tuesday, Jan. 21 the Eagles travel to Le Sueur to take on Minnesota River again.