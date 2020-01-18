Take a kid ice fishing weekend is this Saturday (Jan. 18) through Monday (Jan. 20).

During the weekend, Minnesota residents age 16 or older can fish or dark-house spear without an angling or spearing license if they take a child who is younger than 16 fishing or spearing with them.

“Ice fishing is a fun way to get outdoors during Minnesota winters,” said Jeff Ledermann, education and skills team supervisor with the Department of Natural Resources. “Ice conditions are highly variable this year. If you want to start, try asking someone familiar with ice fishing and ice conditions to take you out or check out an organized activity.”

Fishing events during the rest of the season can be found on the DNR’s state parks and trails events calendar,which can be found online.

Ice conditions vary greatly this season and can be deceiving. There is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice. Always check local ice conditions before heading out to a lake or river.

Visit the Minnesota DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us to find ice safety guidelines as well as the DNR’s learn to ice fish page for more information about ice fishing.

– Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources