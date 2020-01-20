There are not enough police officer candidates.

I have been a police officer for 16 years. In that time, I have experienced fear, hardship, stress, and monotony. I have experienced these and other issues that face professionals in this field. Police officers are taught about these issues and how to combat them in school. We continually take training to minimize and overcome these issues and other complications when working in law enforcement. There is a recent threat to law enforcement that I never anticipated, but it is here. There are not enough police officer candidates.

I have spoken to other people in the area who also are having difficulty hiring employees. I certainly don’t think this is only a Police Department problem, but it is one that has me concerned for the future of all law enforcement. In Minnesota, to be a police officer, you must have a college education, go through the Minnesota Skills program (Minnesota’s version of the Police Academy) and pass the state licensure test. It is not an easy or cheap road to walk down to become a police officer. Numbers are down at all the college law enforcement programs. Being a police officer is not a desirable job any longer. The scrutiny the national media has put on the police in recent years has numbers of potential candidates falling. Put that with average pay, working nights, weekends, holidays, and the confrontive/combative nature of the job, and it is easy to see why numbers of young candidates are falling.

To put these numbers into perspective I will give an example of our hiring numbers. When we have hired for one open position in the past, we typically have around 40 to 70 candidates apply. Approximately nine years ago we had our highest number of applicants — for one position we had over 120 people apply. In our last hiring, we had four people apply. Looking on the law enforcement job boards, I see many departments are struggling to fill positions. For the first time ever, a Minnesota Police Department is offering a $5,000 hiring bonus. I have never seen that done in Minnesota before.

I believe that the world needs good law enforcement officers. I understand why the numbers are dropping, the job does not seem appealing to many any longer. We offer a ride along program for any people interested in going into the law enforcement profession. Sleepy Eye has produced many quality police officers; we would like to continue that tradition. If anyone is interested in becoming a police officer, please speak with me about setting up a ride along. The ability to experience the job and speak with law enforcement officers before undertaking the path to becoming a police officer is an invaluable experience.