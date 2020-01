Find below all of the sporting events surrounding Sleepy Eye sports

Monday, Jan. 20

•Boys Basketball: Indians home vs. Red Rock Central, 7:30 p.m.

•Girls Basketball: Knights home vs. Sibley East, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

•Boys Basketball: Indians home vs. MVL, 7:30 p.m.

Knights at Cedar Mountain in Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

•Girls Basketball: Indians at MVL, 7:30 p.m.

Knights home vs. Cedar Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

•Girls Hockey: Eagles home vs. Mankato East, Parent/Family/Senior Night, 7 p.m.

•Boys Hockey: Eagles at Minnesota River in LeSueur, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

•Boys Basketball: Knights home vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 7:30 p.m.

•Girls Hockey: Eagles home vs. Luverne, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

•Boys Basketball: Knights at Wabasso, 7:30 p.m.(girls/boys DH)

Indians at BLHS, 7:30 p.m.

•Girls Basketball: Knights at Wabasso, 6 p.m. (girls/boys DH)

Indians home vs. BLHS, 7:30 p.m.

•Boys Hockey: Eagles home vs. Southwest Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

•Dance: Spirit in Motion at GFW, noon.

•Boys Basketball: Indians and Knights JH at Sleepy Eye Tournament, 9 a.m.

•Girls Basketball: Indians and Knights JH at Sleepy Eye Tournament, 12 p.m.