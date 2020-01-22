I really am 65 and I really think local football should be thoroughly discussed.

I don’t know if you got the news flash, but I turned 65 on Tuesday! It was a great day and as an extra fun thing, I got my Medicare card in the mail! Woo Hoo!

No worries. Nothing much is going to change for awhile — other than a new kind of health insurance coverage. I guess I’ll keep working for now. If I didn’t I would just sit at home and read, watch politics, and eat (mostly sugary items — I would bake them, too!)

I did miss out on one birthday treat. I was asked to read the words at the Spelling Bee at Public School. I was really looking forward to it. I am a big proponent of proper spelling, which I believe can be learned through lots of reading. Learning phonics as a youngster doesn’t hurt either. The Spelling Bee was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17. Perfect timing. I usually don’t work on Friday afternoons and had actually taken the entire day off. You remember what happened? Snow day at school.

The snow day make-up date was Tuesday, Jan. 21. My birthday! The only problem is that I am practically chained to my computer on Tuesdays, finishing up the newspaper, which is printed early on Wednesday mornings.

I had to cancel my debut as the Spelling Bee word pronouncer. I wonder if I will be offered the gig again? I can do it, as long as it is not on a Tuesday.

On to a more interesting topic than my birthday. I have something to say about the issue of high school football in Sleepy Eye. Both Brandon and I wrote about the decision by the district school board to seek a co-op with Cedar Mountain, in light of St. Mary’s decision to remain with their own program.

We asked St. Mary’s administration for some clarity about their decision and received a reasonable reply—which Brandon shared in his article last week. One of the questions we asked was if the “chatter” we hear that the players, parents, and coaches at St. Mary’s are in favor of a co-op with Public School is true or not. They chose not to address that question and I fully respect that the decision is not one for the community of Sleepy Eye to make.

Our social media posts on this topic brought several comments, some from St. Mary’s alumni and parents unhappy with the decision. There very likely are parents who approve of the decision — we just haven’t heard from them.

There is a better way for St. Mary’s school parents to communicate their wishes. Talk to your school leaders. Assure the community that this is a decision supported by your school community.