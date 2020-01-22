Alan H. Anderson, 61, of Montevideo, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at CCM Health.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Boyd, with the Rev. Lori Wold officiating.

Alan Harold Anderson was born in St. Paul to Harold and Joan (Stenson) Anderson. The family lived in a number of locations and eventually moved to the Dawson/Boyd area. Alan attended and graduated from Dawson High School. He married Razil Cruspero in 1992 and they made their home in Montevideo. They had one child together, Tamara. Alan worked at Plews in Granite Falls and, when the plant closed, he went back to school at Alexandria Technical College. He worked at Chandler Industries and then as a truck driver for Transystems. He retired from Transystems in 2014.

Alan enjoyed playing cards, reading, WWE and old TV shows. His family will cherish his memory; the memory of a quiet, patient, and kind-hearted person.

Alan is survived by his wife, Razil; his daughter, Tamara Anderson; brother, Ron Anderson, of Minneapolis; sister, Renae Toov, of Maplewood; niece, Erica Clauson; great-niece, Jordin Clauson; as well as extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents.

