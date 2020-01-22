Funeral services for 66-year-old Debra Tjepkes were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, Madison. Rev. Eric Spickelmeir officiated at the service. Scripture reading was by Cheyanne Hartman, and special music was provided by Anna Spickelmeir, pianist, with duet by Harlow and Denise Anderson. Honorary casket bearers were Debra's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Active casket bearers were Chris Hansen, Chris Nelson, Tom Peterson, Jacob Thell, Andrew Kerby, Jeremy Osteraas and Jerod Zimbelman.

The concluding service and burial was at Hayden Cemetery, Madison.

Debra Kay Swanger was born on Dec. 19, 1953, to parents Lester and Helen (Christensen) Swanger at Heron Lake. She attended and graduated from Heron Lake High School. Deb then attended Southwest State University for social work.

In life, Deb loved spending time with family and friends. She adored being with her great-grandbabies, loved watching the Minnesota Vikings and attending the local stock car races.

She was really enjoying her retirement and spending more time with her family.

Death came to Deb on Jan. 13, 2020, at the Madison Hospital. She had reached the age of 66 years and 24 days.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Matt (and Tiffani) Tjepkes, of Baldwin, Wi., and Tiffany Johnson and special friend Jason Erp, of Montevideo; five grandchildren, Cheyanne, Summer, Olivia, Jaiden and Grant; two great-grandchildren, Xander James and Adalynn Rose; brother Michael Swanger, of Jackson, and Leslie Swanger of Dunnell.

Preceding her in death were her long-time partner, Kenny Muehlbauer; her parents, Lester and Helen Swanger; and many aunts and uncles.

Zahrbock Funeral Home of Madison was in charge of the funeral arrangements.