The Ward 6 Interview Committee unanimously voted to recommend Dylane Klatt to the vacant City Council seat after interviews were held Wednesday evening at City Hall. There was no discussion with the 11-member committee after Klatt and Chris Plante’s interviews.

The City Council will have the final say at their January 27 meeting.

Members of the Ward 6 committee were Tyler Ness, Chris Trostad, Nate Lubarski, Chris Boike, Cody Brekken, Charles Reynolds, Stacey Grunewald, Garrett Borowicz, Karen Biermaier, Twyla Treanor, and Patty Hajostek. Only Reynolds, who is also the City Attorney, was on January’s interview committee as well as the interview committee that commenced in September when Klatt, Plante and Patty Dillabough filed for the open seat vacated by Cindy Gjerswold after she moved outside city limits.

Plante was recommended to fill the spot after appearing as the top candidate when interviews were first held at the end of September, but the Council failed to come up with enough votes to appoint him after Ward 3 and Ward 4 council members Clayton Briggs and Don Cavalier voted against Plante.