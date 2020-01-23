Patricia Willander, Clarkfield, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at CCM Health in Montevideo surrounded by family.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Augustana Lutheran Church in Clarkfield with Rev. Steven Quist officiating. Burial will be in Fridhem Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Patricia was born December 29th, 1936 in Lynden, WA, the daughter of Peter and Josie (Roelofs) Berghuis. She was baptized into the Christian Faith. On January 5th, 1955 she married Roger Thompson and was widowed on April 13th, 1963. On July 10th, 1965 Pat married William Willander of Clarkfield, MN.

She graduated from Clara City High School in 1955. She was an active member of Augustana Lutheran Church and a loving mother and grandmother who devoted most of her time to her family. She loved to read and play games and puzzles with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and spending summers by the lake. She always had treats at her house and played a mean game of bean bag toss. She was known around the Clarkfield area as the sweet little lady.

She is survived by her husband William (Bill) and children Rebecca (Becky) Johnson, Terry (Vicky) Willander, Tom (Jami) Willander, Scott Willander (Stacy O’Neal); Grandchild-ren Tracy (Scott) Lundy, Trevor (Mandi) Johnson, Dustin (Aislinn) Willander, Nicole (Doug) Jans, Carlee Willander (Andrew De-Krey), Kasey Willander (Jennifer Aviles), Kody Willander (Desiree Gohr), Kaitlyn Willander (Dylan Schrippe), Aleah O’Neal (Tori Rupp), and Greta and Hannah Willander; 21 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Betty (Delmer) Docken, Agnes Carlson, Larry (Lana) Berghuis, Candee (Duane) Schueler.

Met in Heaven by parents Peter and Josie; first husband Roger Thompson; Grandson Travis Johnson; sisters Gladys and Susie; brothers Harley, Glenn, and Bob; and several other family and friends.

Arrangements with Lynner Funeral Home of Clarkfield. Online condolences may be left at jhlynner.com.