50 years ago

January 1970

• When a resident of the Redwood County Nursing Home died, and her out-of-town family said they wouldn’t have anything to do with her funeral, the nursing home’s employees banded together to pay for and attend her funeral.

• Rather than waive the reading, as is traditionally done with proposed new ordinances, the Redwood Falls city councilors took turns reading out loud the entire, 40-page new proposed city zoning ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. The point was to suggest possible changes as they went.

• The Redwood Falls Fire Department announced Clem Brau and his Jolly Lumberjacks would be the entertainment at the department’s 70th annual fundraiser dance.

• The Redwood TV Improvement Corporation of Morton announced it would be joining a regional project to boost UHF-TV signals for three channels (5, 9 and 11) using new microwave technology.

25 years ago

January 1995

• The planned consolidation of the separate towns of Redwood Falls and North Redwood hit a snag when administrators were informed by the state that, for legal reasons, it might be necessary for the “new” Redwood Falls to temporarily have two mayors and nine city councilors. If so, Redwood Falls would, until the next election, have the second largest city council in Minnesota, behind Minneapolis.

• Two students were expelled from Redwood Valley High School for calling in bomb threats, while the expulsion of an additional two students for bomb threats was an agenda item for the next school board meeting.

• In related news, about 20 parents attended a special school board meeting to discuss the rash of hoax bomb threats. Some of the parents were upset because the school board had made the decision to not cancel school for the days of the two most recent hoax threats. Other parents wanted the students who called in the threats to be jailed, but school board members explained they had only so much authority to punish students.

• The Redwood TV Improvement Corporation in Morton threatened to start scrambling UHF signals if more people didn’t start paying their dues.

10 years ago

January 2010

• Lucas Iugas, an ag student from Sao Paulo, Brazil, experienced outdoor temperatures below 60 degrees for the first time when he visited the Monsanto plant in Red-wood Falls as part of an exchange program.