The Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service is offering two CPR classes and an Emergency First Aid class in the coming weeks.

The Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service is offering two CPR classes and an Emergency First Aid class in the coming weeks.

There is a fee for the classes. Register online: www.sleepyeyeambulance.org

•Healthcare Provider’s CPR (infant, child, adult, two-rescuer, AED, Choking) on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Ambulance Garage. This course is designed for those with no previous training as well as those needing to refresh. This class meets the American Heart Association’s BLS Healthcare Provider requirements. This course is NOT for daycare providers.

•Lay Rescuer/Non-Healthcare Provider’s CPR (infant, child, adult, AED, Choking) on Wednesday Feb. 5, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Ambulance Garage. This course is designed for those with no previous training as well as those needing to refresh. This class meets Daycare Providers and OSHA requirements. It will NOT meet licensed Healthcare Provider requirements.

•Emergency First Aid on Wednesday, March 11, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Ambulance Garage. This course is designed for those with no previous training as well as those needing to refresh. This class meets the Day Care requirements.

For more information: ambulance@ sleepyeye-mn.com or 507-794-3116.