Over 70 years of work at the Watonwan County Food Shelf is retiring in the near future.

Director Deb Schmillen and Judy Berg are both retiring from their positions on the Watonwan County Food Shelf Board.

"We're going into a time of transition at the food shelf," said Matt Seegert, Pastor at First Lutheran Church. "Both of them have decided that their time with the food shelf is coming to an end. Currently, we're looking for people to step into those roles. We're looking to see if there's someone in the community passionate about the cause of feeding people in our community."

In order to replace both Schmillen and Berg, the food shelf is seeking out three volunteers to help with coordinating food drives and keep up communications with Second Harvest, among many other duties.

The food shelf is looking for: - Food Shelf Director who oversees all aspects of the food shelf. Someone with skills in organization and communication. - Volunteer Coordinator who loves working with people and would work closely with the director to recruit, schedule, and train volunteers. - Maintenance person who would clean the food shelf on a regular basis including the floors, fridges, and freezers. "If they hear the job might be split up it may seem more manageable," said Seegert. "If someone is passionate about working with people they may see themselves as a volunteer coordinator. If someone's gifts and skills lie in maintenance they may consider taking on that role. If someone's gifts lie in organization they might recognize themselves in a role." Schmillen is willing to train those who fill those voids. "We want to continue the mission of the food shelf," said Schmillen. "The food shelf needs to be there. There are always going to be hungry people. After so many years we want to make sure the food shelf continues on." The Watonwan County Food Shelf opened in August 1982 to serve residents of Watonwan County. For the last 37 years, the food shelf has continued to serve those in need. In 2019, 3,396 individuals in 1,082 families were served, a 31% increase from 2018. In 2019 102,593 pounds of food. Those who are interested in joining can contact Matt Seegert via phone at 507-375-3472, email pastormatt@flestjames.org or stop into First Lutheran Church.