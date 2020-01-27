The Redwood Valley girls basketball team ended a four-game losing streak with a big 81-69 home victory over rival JCC Jan. 23 in a Big South Conference match-up.

The Cardinals (7-10) had entered the contest having lost six of seven but avenged an early December loss to the Huskies (87-75) to improve to 4-2 against Section 3AA opponents.

The Cardinals currently sit in fifth place in the Section 3AA-South standings, but with a strong finish they could make a move into a top three seed in what amounts to a fairly weak half of the bracket.

Luverne is currently atop the standings at 10-6, followed by Windom Area (8-7), JCC (6-11) and TMB (10-5). New London/Spicer (15-1) and Eden Valley-Watkins (12-5) are the top two teams in the north half.

The Cards battled Windom Area in a key match-up Friday night. Strong shooting and rebounding proved to be the difference in the win over JCC. The Cardinals shot 52 percent from the floor including 8-of-15 from long range while holding the Huskies to just 28 percent from the floor.

The Cards outrebounded the Huskies 33-21 and won despite going just 11-of-25 from the charity stripe and committing 21 turnovers.

Aubree Hicks led the way for the Cards with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Haley Garman also had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. AJ Guggisberg added 18 points and four boards, and Hannah Schjenken added 13 points and six rebounds as the Cards junior class showed up big in the win.

Kate Ahrens chipped in with eight points and two boards, Leah Irlbeck had five points and Payden Beran added three points and two rebounds.

In the Cards' recent 57-50 overtime loss to BOLD, Garman led the way with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Schjenken had 10 points and seven boards, Guggisberg added six points and five rebounds and Hicks had six points and seven rebounds.