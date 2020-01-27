Mary Hoffmann, Hunter Klontz, and Adam Manderfeld, Sleepy Eye Public School Ag. teachers, attended the Minnesota Association of MAAE Ag. Technology Conference.

Mary Hoffmann, Hunter Klontz, and Adam Manderfeld, Sleepy Eye Public School Ag. teachers, attended the Minnesota Association of Agricultural Educators (MAAE) Ag. Technology Conference in St. Cloud, Jan. 17 and 18, along with Sleepy Eye alumni — Harley Braun, U of M Twin Cities Agriculture Education student and Elizabeth Johnson, Tracy Area Schools Ag. teacher. This two-day conference included attending professional development workshops and updates from all major partners in Team Ag. Ed.

Hoffmann gave greetings on behalf of the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE) as part of her duties as the Region III NAAE Vice President. She also led a community building activity as part of her duties on the State Teach Ag Results Committee and presented a workshop on Minnesota State Fair FFA opportunities.

Manderfeld attended the Teacher Induction Program (TIP) meeting. He is continuing his professional development and involvement in the TIP program through attendance at this and other conferences, meetings, and events throughout his first year of teaching.

Braun attended the conference as a University student in Agricultural Education. She also attended the Future Agriscience Teacher (FAST) Symposium and a networking workshop with other Ag. Ed. students from Crookston, Willmar, Marshall, and Brookings where she learned about various Ag. Curriculum areas and FFA management.

All attended the conference to participate in the professional development workshops, learn from the stakeholders in Agricultural Education, network with over 170 Ag. teachers from around the state of Minnesota, and hear updates to stay informed on legislative efforts for agricultural education as well as programs from the Minnesota Department of Education. New to the conference this year was a Reverse College Fair where over 50 faculty representing 40 different programs/majors from colleges and universities across the state of Minnesota talked to Ag. teachers about the opportunities for students.