The two sophomores combined for 48 points in the Knights 94-63 victory over the Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Coming into the contest with the Knights, the Indians knew they had to contain the Knights in the paint. Trent Steffensmeier's ability to drive the lane and Carson Domeier’s ability to hit the mid-range jump shot as well as use his size down low was too much for the Indians on Tuesday night, Jan. 28.

Knights 94

Indians 63

The Knights got back to over .500 with a 94-63 win over the Indians. The Indians got off to a fast 4-0 start before the Knights took the lead at 6-4. Logan Netzke then gave the Indians a 7-6 lead and the race was on.

The game was mostly tightly contested early on as the teams traded buckets often in the first half. It was towards the end of the first half when the Knights were capitalizing on the Indian's mistakes. The Indians went away from their offense that was working and continued to settle for three-pointers and jump shots. The Indians had stayed with the Knights early on throughout the game by driving the lane and using their spacing to their advantage.

The Knights began to pull away towards the end of the first half and used that momentum to begin the second half. As the score was 19-19, the Knights finished the first half with a 44-26 lead. Any hopes of an Indians comeback were shut down almost immediately in the second half as the Knights began the half with a 14-3 run to extend their lead to 58-29.

The Knights failed to look back as they totaled their most points in a game all season long. The 94 points against the Indians topped the Knights previous high of 91 in a game against GFW.

The win also was the Knights’ first regular-season sweep of the Indians since the 2016-17 season. The Indians defeated the Knights however in the postseason that year. The last clean sweep was in the 2012-13 season. The regular season sweep is just the third in the past eight seasons in the crosstown matchup.

Leading the charge for the Knights was Trent Steffensmeier and Carson Domeier. Each of the sophomores scored 24 points. The Indians Kegan Heiderscheidt had his second career five-by-five. The junior scored 22 points and had six assists, five rebounds, five steals, and five blocks. Also in the loss for the Indians, Adrian Dena notched his first career game in double digits at the varsity level. Dena scored 11 points and had three rebounds.

The Knights are now 9-8 on the season and face MVL on Friday night at 7:30 at St. Mary’s. The Knights then face MACCRAY in Clara City on Saturday at 7:30. MACCRAY is 14-3 on the season and is in the northern portion of Section 3A.

The Indians fall to 2-15 on the season and will face MVL Thursday night at MVL High School. The Indians then face New Ulm Cathedral at home on Monday, Feb. 3.