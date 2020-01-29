Virginia L. Kruger, 83, of Montevideo, formerly of Long Prairie, died January 14, 2020, at her home in Montevideo, MN.

Virginia Lois Haakinson was born July 13, 1936 in Sioux City, Iowa to Ernie and Beatrice (Dragoo) Haakinson. The family moved from Iowa to Long Prairie, where she graduated in 1954. She continued her education and became a Registered Nurse. She married Norman Bican on September 25, 1965 in Montevideo. They made their home in Richfield. Virginia enjoyed sewing, doing different crafts, and cooking. After Norman passed away, she moved to Montevideo. Survivors include her nephews and nieces; Neal Haakinson, Nina Bartelt, Julie (KC) Neff, Les (Sharon) Haakinson, sister-in-law Faye Haakinson, and great-nephews and great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents, Ernie and Beatrice; brother, Duane Haakinson; and niece Lola Fennert.

Arrangements were made with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes of Long Prairie. A private family service will be held at a later date.