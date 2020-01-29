RiverView Health is excited to announce the addition of Certified Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Schulz to its medical staff.

Schulz specializes in dermatology and will join Rebekah Aakre, FNP-C, in offering these services at Crookston’s North Clinic.

Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Schulz has both her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Nursing from the University of North Dakota.

At RiverView, Schulz will offer biopsies, cryotherapy, cyst removal, sutures and general dermatology services.

She treats most skin conditions, including:

• Acne

• Chronic skin conditions

• Eczema

• Psoriasis

• Rashes

• Rosacea

• Skin cancer

• Warts

Aakre and Schulz also offer cosmetic services, including:

• Forever Young BBL, an innovative technology that delivers light therapy targeting the signs of aging and sun damage and effectively provides a more refreshed, rejuvenated and youthful appearance.

• Melasma treatment to fade dark, discolored patches on skin. Treatment may include a variety of corrections from medication to laser treatment.

• 2-D and 3-D facials to plump and perfect the skin’s radiance and regenerative process.

• Removal of Angioma/skin tags.

• Vein treatment and therapy, including facial vein spots, Venus of Lake (a dark blue raised area commonly found on sun-exposed surfaces on the border of the lip, face and ears), leg veins, and Port wine stain.

• Laser hair removal.

To make an appointment with Rebecca Schulz, call RiverView’s North Clinic at 281-9595.