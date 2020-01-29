Katy Berg, a 2019 graduate of Fisher High School and freshman in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, has been named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester. In order to be named to the list, students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.66.

Berg is the daughter of Tim and Lavetta Berg of Crookston.



BISMARCK STATE

Bismarck State College announces the President's Honor Roll for the Fall 2019 semester.

The following area students have maintained at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes and qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.

• Paul Gapp of Fisher

• Anna Kliner of Euclid



