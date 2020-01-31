The Redwood Area School Board is pleased to announce that this past Monday (Jan. 27) at its regularly scheduled meeting, the board unanimously approved the employment of Becky Cselovszki to become the next superintendent of the Redwood Area School District.

Cselovszki is scheduled to officially begin her duties as the superintendent of schools July 1, 2020.

Cselovszki is currently the superintendent of schools in the St. James Public School District located in St. James.

Cselovszki earned a degree in French and education from South Dakota State University in Spring 1993. In Fall 1997, she earned a M.S. degree and a sixth-year degree in educational administration from St. Cloud State University and gained superintendent licensure from Minnesota State University-Mankato in 2000.

Cselovszki’s administrative career has been primarily served in southwest Minnesota. She was the K-12 principal at Butterfield-Odin Schools in Butterfield from 1998-2000 and the superintendent of the Heron Lake- Okabena Schools in Okabena from 2000-10. She moved to the superintendent position in St. James in 2010 where she currently serves.

During the meeting, the school board was presented a contract that outlined the specifics of Cselovszki’s role as superintendent. As part of that contract the board approved a three-year agreement starting with the 2020-21 school year and continuing through 2022-23.

In the first year of the contract, the approved salary will be $150,000, with the salary increasing to $153,000 in the second year and $156,000 in year three.

Cselovszki and her husband, John, currently live in the Sleepy Eye area where John serves as the superintendent of Sleepy Eye Public Schools. The couple have three adult children.

Cselovszki will replace current Superintendent Rick Ellingworth who will be retiring from the School District June 30, 2020.