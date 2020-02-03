H&S Manufacturing wants a plan that will give them optimal return on investment.

The Economic Development Association (EDA) Center, H&S Manufacturing, and University of Minnesota Crookston Business Lecturer, Courtney Bergman partnered together to develop a classroom project idea that would be beneficial to H&S Manufacturing and students at UMN Crookston.



H&S Manufacturing is an Agricultural business that started in 1971 by developing row crop equipment for the sugar beet industry in the Red River Valley. Their product lines continue to expand to meet the ever-changing needs of the agricultural industry. H&S is a leader in the manufacturing of beet carts and sprayers. Along with the changing Ag industry, marketing is also rapidly changing but continues to be a crucial aspect of growth.



H&S identified the desire to work with UMN Crookston regarding their marketing strategy, focusing on how and where their budget could best be spent to get the optimal return on investment. Courtney Bergman, a lecturer in Marketing at the university, developed a project that would engage the students in the Integrated Marketing Communications class in fall 2019. Courtney Bergman and the seven students in the Integrated Marketing Communication class traveled to H&S Manufacturing, located in Stephan, Minnesota, to have a site tour and to visit with H&S. The seven students in the class were Rachel Johnson, Javier Nicolau, Drew Chelsey, Adam Shykes, Garrett Hohn, Mason Ruhlman, and Maddie Brule. The students met with Darin Aldolphson and Brent Halfmann to discuss the details of their goals for the project.



The students then had time to analyze their marketing budget and understand the goals to make recommendations on how to help attract new customers and get the optimal return on their investment. The students worked for several months to put together suggestions by analyzing and research the industry as well as current marketing trends. Darin and Brent from H&S came to the UMN Crookston campus for the student's presentation on December 10, 2019. The students presented their recommendations, covering topics such as magazines, trade shows, radio, social media, website, and direct mail. They developed an Integrated Marketing Plan that fits within the budget. These students were able to achieve hands-on experience outside of the classroom.

Photo Attached: Participating students (from left to right): Javier Nicolau, Mason Ruhlman, Garrett Hohn, Adam Shykes, Drew Chesley, Rachel Johnson, Darin Adolphson (H&S), Brent Halfmann(H&S), and Maddie Brule.