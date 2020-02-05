The bank is proud of this new partnership.

American Federal Bank has made a donation to RiverView Health’s building project. “American Federal Bank serves its community by building trusted relationships while helping people and businesses reach their goals, much like RiverView healthcare providers help their patients determine how to live their healthiest lives,’’ said Bill Anderson, Crookston market president of American Federal. “American Federal and RiverView work to help many of the same individuals and families. We are proud to be a professional partner with RiverView.’’

Recently, the community bank donated its first installment in a series of gifts to go to the RiverView Foundation’s Capital Campaign for RiverView’s hospital and clinic replacement project, RiverView 2020: Our Vision is Clear.

“American Federal is employee-owned, so this donation is a commitment from the employees to our community,’’ Anderson stated. “We are not only owners in this local business, but we also live here. The services our families and customers receive are very important to us. We appreciate the quality care RiverView Health provides, and we are excited to be a part of this building project designed to help provide the highest level of care to our community.’’

The American Federal donation is also a great lead-up to Giving Hearts Day 2020, according to Foundation Director Kent Bruun. Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour give-a-thon for nonprofits like the RiverView Foundation. Giving Hearts Day 2019 was the kickoff for the Foundation’s $2 million campaign to support the meditation room, Inpatient Unit patient rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and family suites of the new 80,000 square foot building.

Giving Hearts Day 2020 will be Thursday, Feb. 13. Undesignated funds from this year’s 13th annual event will again be used for the building project, scheduled for completion this fall.

RiverView 2020 is a $51 million project consisting of a two-story structure to house the Inpatient Unit on the upper level with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room will have a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers space to provide patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level will be home to all three of RiverView’s current Crookston clinics consolidated into one large clinic. The new clinic will have 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms. The facility will also include a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

“The commitment to the Foundation’s Capital Campaign is a true reflection of the passion by the American Federal staff to support the needs of others in our community,’’ Bruun said. “This is a testimony of how the staff is genuinely interested in providing for its patrons and their families.’’

You can give to the RiverView Foundation on Giving Hearts Day. On Feb. 13, Dakota Medical Foundation and other donors will provide significant match contributions to the RiverView Foundation up to $175,000 to stretch donations even further to make the maximum impact.

The match funding is only available on that day (12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.). Donations must be made online at riverviewhealth.org or through the Foundation office.

For more information about Giving Hearts Day, contact Bruun at kbruun@riverviewhealth.org or 281-9249. If you would like assistance with your donation, stop by Bruun’s office, located near the RiverView Cafeteria, and he will take your information in a secure, confidential setting and input the information for you.



