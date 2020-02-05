The store won the President's Paint Award

Crookston Hardware Hank received the 2019 President’s Paint Award at United Hardware Distributing Co.’s Spring and Summer Buying Market held recently at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The President’s Paint Award is given to the top 100 stores overall that excelled in paint sales and promotions during 2019. Bruce Arvidson, left is pictured accepting the award from Doug Audette, president and CEO. United Hardware Distributing Co., parent company of Hardware Hank & Trustworthy Hardware stores, is located in Plymouth, Minnesota. United Hardware is a wholesale distributor serving 1,200 retailers throughout the upper Midwest.



