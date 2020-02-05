The Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization is excited to introduce the 2020 Miss Sleepy Eye Candidates.

The Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization is excited to introduce the 2020 Miss Sleepy Eye Candidates: Crystal Hecht, Maranda Braulick, Jaclyn Nessett, Asha Schmid and Caylee Seidl. The candidates and current Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassadors will have a Princess Party with kindergarten through third grade girls, on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22. (Registration forms available at schools.) The 73rd Annual Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation is on Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.