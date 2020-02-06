The Butterfield-Odin School board held a special meeting on Tuesday to present a motion on four new staff contracts.

The board approved a contract with science teacher Michael Mattick from January 24 to May 30 for a $19,462.50 salary.

The board approved a contract with 1.0 FTE teacher Arely Anaya (.33 secondary English teacher and .67 EL assignment) from February 13 to May 30 for a $14,299 salary.

The board approved a contract with ELL support staff with Jaeny Gomez to serve as 1.0 FTE English Language Learner and Liaison graders K-12 for $15 an hour.

The board postponed a contract with teacher Yolanda Geistfeld for February's regular meeting to replace her .5 paraprofessional assignment with a .5 certified teacher position.

The regular school board meeting is Monday, February 24, at 7:00 p.m. in the Media Center.

Last week's Butterfield-Odin School Board meeting article inaccurately stated enrollment for January 2020 was up by 58 students. Enrollment is up by 15 students, compared to January 2019.