The Redwood Valley boys basketball team put an end to a four-game skid with victories over Luverne, Pipestone Area and New London/Spicer in a trio of Section 3AA match-ups.

Redwood Valley (13-7) jumped out to a 39-23 halftime lead on the way to a 78-58 home win over Luverne Jan. 31 and would roll to a 79-58 win over New London/Spicer Feb. 3.

In the Friday night win over Luverne, the Cardinals shot 47 percent from the floor (34-of-72) and were 8-of-21 from long range.

The Cards showed nice balance offensively with five players reaching double figures led by Bryant Haas with 17 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists.

Carson Guetter added a double-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Connor Josephson also had a strong double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Carson Woodford added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, Zack Paulsen-Reck had 10 points, Drew Lundeen knocked down a pair of three pointers to finish with six points and two assists, Easton Quast had two points and Carter Johnson added one point and five rebounds.

The Cards shot a solid 55 percent from the floor (34-of-62) and outrebounded the Wildcats 32-22 Monday night.

Again the Cards showed balance with Alex Lang leading the way with 17 points. Josephson flirted with a triple-double finishing with 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, and Guetter had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Haas added 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, Paulsen-Reck had nine points, Woodford added six points and five rebounds, Lundeen had two points and Gustav Lamotey had two points.

The Cards travelled to Pipestone Area Feb. 4 and made it a clean season sweep of the Arrows with a 73-59 victory.

Paulsen-Reck scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed two rebounds.

Lundeen also added a season-high 12 points (with four made three-point shots) and three rebounds. Haas added 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists, and Woodford had 14 points and five rebounds.

Johnson added eight points and two boards, Josephson had four points, four rebounds and a team-high 10 assists, Guetter had four points and five boards and Lamotey had two points.

The Cards travel to Morris Area/CA Feb. 8 for a key match-up that will help determine Section 3AA seeding.