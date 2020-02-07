Eagles girls hockey team wins first game in Section playoffs.

Thursday night, Feb. 6, the Eagles hosted Minnesota River, with a 6-0 shutout win, in their first round game of Section 2A play-offs.

Scoring the first two goals for the Eagles, one in each of the first two periods, was Molly Scheid. She was assisted by Ally Steffensmeier on the first and by Jayda Helget on the second goal.

Scoring for the Eagles in the third period: Morgan Klein, assisted by Jayda Helget;Alexa Steffl, assisted by Jayda Helget and Klein; and two goals by Maddie O'Connor, assisted by Steffensmeier on the first and by Brooke Arneson and Steffensmeier on the second.

The 3-seed Eagles travel to Hutchinson on Saturday, Feb. 8, for a 7 p.m. game against the 2-seed Tigers, for a chance at the Section 2A championship game on Feb. 13 at Gustavus Adolphus College.