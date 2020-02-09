Redwood Valley wrestlers Ashlyn Doering and Harley Raney recently competed in the MWCA girls state tournament, with Doering placing second (losing to the champion in overtime) with a pair of victories and Raney earning a fourth-place finish.

The Cards’ Lincoln Ourada competed at the ninth-grade state tournament after finishing second at the local qualifier held in Redwood Falls. Ourada went 1-2 at the event.

The Redwood Valley wrestling team is now gearing up for the Section 3AA team and individual tournaments.

Senior Kaleb Haase sports a record of 30-0 with 21 falls and is ranked number one at heavyweight in Class AA. Carter Brandt is 23-8 at 106 pounds, and Adam Bommersbach 21-6 with 16 falls at 195 pounds.