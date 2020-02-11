Ward 5 residents Kari Howey and Brandon Plante join Casandra 'Casey' Anderson in seeking appointment.

Two more Ward 5 residents have expressed their interest in being appointed to the vacant Ward 5 Crookston City Council seat, made available when longtime Ward 5 representative Dale Stainbrook was appointed mayor in late January.

Tuesday, City of Crookston Administrative Assistant Tina Trostad reported that Kari Howey and Brandon Plante submitted their letters of interest in being appointed by the council to fill the few months that remain in Stainbrook's term. The Ward 5 seat will be up for election for a full four-year term in November 2020.

Howey and Plante join Casandra "Casey" Anderson, who submitted her letter of interest to city hall last week.

The deadline for interested candidates to submit their letters of interest is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The candidates will be interviewed by a committee compromised of Ward 5 residents, who will then vote and submit their recommendation to the full council for a vote. Council members will not be involved in the interview process.

Monday night, Stainbrook indicated that more Ward 5 residents need to indicate their interest in serving on the committee. Interested people don't have to write a letter, but just need to notify city hall by calling 281-1232 or emailing Trostad at ttrostad@crookston.mn.us. The deadline to do so is 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

With Stainbrook appointed mayor and Dylane Klatt being sworn in Monday night as the appointed Ward 6 council member to serve the rest of the resigned Cindy Gjerswold's term until November 2022, the council is only one Ward 5 appointee away from being at full-strength for the first time since last fall.