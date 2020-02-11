Police say a teen driver admitted to smoking marijuana before she struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul.

Kevelyn Nicole Hopkins, 37, died Saturday at Regions Hospital, a day after she was struck by an SUV while walking in her neighborhood.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports a court affidavit says an 18-year-old St. Paul woman told investigators she smoked marijuana nine hours before the accident.

The results of a blood test are pending.

The driver was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicle operation and released Sunday night.



