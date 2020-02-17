Someone in home called 911 to report fire.

Authorities say a body was found after a fire at a home near Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office said someone in the home called 911 shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday to report the fire.

Authorities say smoke and flames were coming out of the residence when deputies arrived.

Sgt. Thomas Inocencio said a body was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

Inocencio said an elderly woman lived at the home but authorities have not confirmed the victim's identity.

Inocencio said an autopsy is scheduled and the investigation continues.