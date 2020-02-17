Organizations involved in community projects and charities are encouraged to apply for funds from Operation Round Up at this time. Completed grant applications are due in the Red Lake Electric Cooperative (RLEC) office by Friday, February 28th.

Operation Round Up is a program adopted by RLEC headquartered in Red Lake Falls. Members choosing to “round up” their monthly electric bill payment provide funds for this effort. Today 96% of RLEC members now choose to contribute pennies each month to enhance their communities.

Funds will be donated primarily to nonprofit organizations to help fund specific projects or programs. Since the program began in 1993, $562,816 has been granted to community organizations and charities. Money is donated for the betterment of the community within the outside service area boundaries of RLEC.

The Red Lake Electric Trust Board of Directors determines grants. Board members are Julie Stennes, Thief River Falls; Tishara Melcher, Middle River, Diane Kolstoe, Oklee; Stephanie Johnson, Gatzke and Bonnie Christians, Crookston.

To apply for Operations Round Up grants, organizations should contact the RLEC office in Red Lake Falls at 218-253-2168 or 800-245-6068. A short application must be completed and submitted along with a financial statement from the organization.

Grant application forms are available on the Cooperative’s website: www.redlakeelectric.com

For more information contact Stephanie Johnson, General Manager of RLEC, at 218-253-2168 or 800-245-6068.

