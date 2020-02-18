The grassroots level of the political process in Minnesota is scheduled to begin later this month when the event known as the precinct caucus is held. The precinct caucus is scheduled to be held Feb. 25 starting at 7 p.m. in various locations throughout the state.

According to the Office of the Secretary of State, a precinct caucus is a meeting “run by Minnesota’s political parties. These meetings are the first in a series of events where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and values (called party platforms).”

To participate in a precinct caucus, one must be eligible to vote in the November 2020 general election and live in the precinct one is attending. One also must generally agree with the principles of the political party that is hosting the caucus.

During a precinct caucus meeting there are a number of things which occur. The first is that individuals are selected to serve as delegates and alternates to the next step in the political process – typically known as the county convention.

Also during the precinct caucus individuals may present resolutions that will be considered by the caucus as a whole. Those which are approved are then sent on for further discussion.

Caucus registration starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Redwood County DFL precinct caucuses will all be held at the Redwood Falls Public Library in the meeting room.

The Redwood County Republican precinct caucuses are being held at the following locations:

• Lamberton City Office in Lamberton, for the cities of Walnut Grove, Revere, Lamberton and Sanborn and the townships of North Hero, Springdale, Lamberton, Waterbury and Charlestown

• Redwood Valley Public School in Redwood Falls for the cities of Delhi and Redwood Falls (wards 1,2 and 3) and the townships of Delhi, Honner, Redwood Falls, Swedes Forest, Sheridan and Kintire

• The Wabasso community center in Wabasso for the cities of Wabasso, Wanda, Lucan, Milroy, Vesta, Belview and Seaforth and the townships of Granite Rock, Westline, Johnsonville, Gales, Vesta, Underwood, Vail, New Avon and Willow Lake

• Cedar Mountain Public School in Morgan for the cities of Morgan and Clements and the townships of Paxton, Three Lakes, Sundown, Morgan, Brookville and Sherman

The Renville County DFL precinct caucuses are being held at the following locations:

• Bird Island city hall for the city of Bird Island and the townships of Melville, Osceola and Palmyra.

• The Franklin community center for the cities of Franklin, Fairfax and Morton and the townships of Brandon, Beaver Falls, Birch Cooley, Cairo and Camp

• The Hector community center for the cities of Hector and Buffalo Lake and the townships of Boon Lake, Brookfield, Hector, Martinsburg, Preston Lake and Wellington.

• Olivia city hall for the cities of Olivia and Danube and the townships of Bird Island, Henryville, Kingman, Norfolk, Troy and Winfield.

• The Renville community center for the cities of Renville and Sacred Heart and the townships of Crooks, Emmet, Ericson, Flora, Hawk Creek, Sacred Heart and Wang.

The Renville County Republican precinct caucuses are being held at the following sites:

• The Buffalo Lake community center for the cities of Buffalo Lake and Hector and the townships of Boon Lake, Brookfield, Hector, Martinsburg, Osceola and Preston Lake

• The Fairfax community center for the cities of Fairfax, Franklin and Morton and the townships of Bandon, Birch Cooley, Cairo, Camp and Wellington

• The Bird Island municipal building for the city of Bird Island and the townships of Beaver Falls, Bird Island, Flora, Henryville, Kingman, Melville, Norfolk, Palmyra and Winfield

• The Olivia American Legion hall for the cities of Danube and Olivia and the township of Troy

• The Sacred Heart community center for the cities of Renville and Sacred Heart and the townships of Crooks, Emmet, Eric-son, Hawk Creek, Wang and Sacred Heart

The public is encouraged to participate in the precinct caucus events Feb. 25.