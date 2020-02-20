Buffy will be handled by Deputy Kyle Olson.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a K9 unit into its deputy ranks, Buffy. She is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois/Shepherd mix.



Both Buffy and her K9 handler training have been donated by Mark McDonough of McDonough K9 of Anoka, Minnesota. McDonough and Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman each served as K9 handlers from 1996-2001 for their respective law enforcement agencies.

McDonough K9 will be training Buffy and her handler, Deputy Kyle Olson, who has been with the PCSO since 2014. They’ll begin their training in a few weeks after they’ve become better acquainted with each other.

The PCSO says it will post updates on its Facebook page as the training progresses.

The PCSO also indicates that the Sheriff’s K9 Association is still seeking funds and will be planning K9 fundraisers in the future.