From January 23rd through January 28th, St. James Area FFA will celebrate its annual snow week.

On Sunday, a snow sculpting contest is scheduled to take place at the baseball fields behind the high school.

Each day will have a dress-up day: Monday: No Mirror Monday, Tuesday: White Out, Wednesday: Occupation Day, Thursday: Jersey, Friday: Flannel.

Lunch activities will also be held on each day. Monday: General Livestock Judging, Tuesday: Small Animal ID, Wednesday: Nuts and Bolts Contest, Thursday: Fish & Wildlife ID, Friday: Roping Contest.

Each afternoon will have an activity for students as well. Monday: Advisory Kahoot! Tuesday: Dodgeball, Wednesday: Advisory Rock Paper Scissors, Thursday: Advisory Lightning, Friday: Advisory Group QUEST

Penny wars and a medallion hunt will be ongoing throughout the week.