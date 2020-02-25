No injuries reported.

Fire destroyed a snowmobile near Fisher, but no one was hurt, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The call came in shortly after noon on Saturday, Feb. 22 along U.S. Highway 2 in Fisher Township northwest of Fisher. Firefighters from Fisher and East Grand Forks responded, and arrived to find the 2016 Polaris Adventure with its engine on fire. They extinguished the fire, but the snowmobile was a total loss.

The snowmobile was owned by the Grand Forks Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation Program and was being operated by Nicholas England of the GFAFB. He escaped injury.