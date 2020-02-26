The Lady Knights defeated Springfield to take home the Tomahawk Conference title and then defeated Cedar Mountain to advance to the second round of Section 2A playoffs.

The Lady Knights celebrated their first Tomahawk Conference title since 1999 with a 71-58 victory over the Springfield Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Knights then took that momentum into the first round of playoffs against Cedar Mountain on Monday, Feb. 24.

Knights 71

Springfield 58

The Lady Knights did their best impressions of Prince as they were “partying like it was 1999” with their 13-point victory over Springfield. The win over the Tigers gave the Knights the season sweep as they also defeated the Tigers 58-51 earlier this season.

Madison Mathiowetz shot 50 percent from the field and led the Knights with 24 points scored while collecting nine rebounds. Junior Sydney Windschitl scored 16 points and had nine rebounds with six assists.

The all-around effort from the Knights as a team propelled them to their 12th straight win and the Knights are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time as they enter the first round of Section 2A playoffs.

Bruce Woitas was proud of his team for sticking to the gameplan to defeat Springfield. “I give our kids a lot of credit tonight, as we had to play well to beat a good Springfield team.” Woitas also recognized the team for their first conference title since 1999. “It was also a good night for our program,” he said.

The Lady Knights then enjoyed a week off of games to get some players some rest both physically and mentally as they prepared for the first round of playoffs as they hosted Cedar Mountain on Monday, Feb. 24.

Knights 65

Cedar Mountain 29

The top-seeded Knights defeated Cedar Mountain by a score of 65-29 in the first round of Section 2A playoffs.

Madison Mathiowetz led the charge with a triple-double. Mathiowetz tallied 33 points and collected 15 rebounds and 10 steals, along with five assists on the evening. Joining Mathiowetz in the scoring column was Reagan Severson scoring 12 points and Sydney Windschitl scored 11.

The win has the Knights advancing to face No. 4 seeded BOLD at St. Peter High School at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Knights look to avenge their Section 2A Sub-Section Final last season at Gustavus.