What a difference a day makes! Thank you to the generous donors who made Giving Hearts Day 2020 the greatest day of giving in the RiverView Foundation’s history! On Feb. 13th, exactly 500 donations totaled $542,788 to help RiverView Health continue its mission of providing exceptional care.

Nearly 500 non-profit organizations from North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota participated in the fundraiser bringing in more than $19 million through about 34,565 donations. Unofficial totals from Dakota Medical Foundation indicate the Foundation may be in line for an incentive grant because of our record year due to your generous giving. More will be known in April at the annual Giving Hearts Day celebration.

Your commitment to your health and the health of your community makes it possible for RiverView to start new programs, purchase life-saving equipment, establish funds, attain expertise, and complete the hospital and clinic replacement project, RiverView 2020.

Many donors requested their gift go toward the building project, and undesignated funds will also be used toward the project, scheduled for completion this fall.

RiverView 2020 is a $51 million project consisting of a new 80,000 square foot building to house the Inpatient Unit on the upper level with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room will have a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide exceptional patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level will be home to all three of RiverView’s current Crookston clinics consolidated into one large clinic. The new clinic will have 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms. The facility will also include a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

Our Foundation Board has committed to raising $2 million or more toward the project to support the meditation room, Inpatient Unit patient rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and family suites.

Our campaign started on Giving Hearts Day 2019 and will wrap up on Giving Hearts Day 2021. Thanks to you, we are closer to reaching our goal.

As the Foundation Board, we assure you the Foundation’s operating expenses are supported by interest earned on Board-designated endowments given to support and sustain the works of the Foundation. This allows contributions, including your Giving Hearts Day donation, to be completely dedicated to enhancing and growing medical services and not absorbed in the day-to-day operations of the Foundation.

Giving Hearts Day is a powerful movement of caring people coming together to help others by making an online donation to support projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the highest number of patients. We thank you for being a part of this important program, and for your continued support of the RiverView Health Foundation.

The RiverView Foundation Board of Directors

Marcia Schoenborn – President

Christian Kiel

Marilyn Wentzel

Michelle Snyder

Sue Westrom

Margaret (Maggie) Bryn

Jerry Lindsay

Jodi Clauson

Taylor Sannes



