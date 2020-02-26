People often wait for a major tragedy to strike to consider donating blood. But every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, meaning tragedies on an individual scale are happening daily. Donate now to ensure they have what they need when their tragedy strikes.

RiverView Health Auxiliary, in cooperation with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, is sponsoring a blood drive on Friday, February 28th, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the RiverView Home Care building, 721 S Minnesota Street.

To be a donor, you must be at least 16 years old, weigh more than 110 lbs and be able to show an ID containing your legal name and one of the following: birth date, social security number, USB donor number, or photo ID.

If you can donate and would like to make an appointment, please contact Sarah Ringdahl at 281-9211 or sringdahl@riverviewhealth.org.

You can also schedule your appointment online by visiting bloodhero.com and search for RiverView Health.

Remember that there is no substitute for blood. It cannot be manufactured and is the “gift of life” that only human beings can give to one another. Please consider donating.



CHILDBIRTH CLASS

RiverView Health is offering a daylong class for expecting parents on Saturday, March 7th.

The class will include information on labor support, coping strategies, understanding the labor and delivery process, newborn care, car seat safety, breastfeeding and infant CPR.

Area physicians encourage their obstetrics patients to attend classes, with a support coach, to better understand what to expect during pregnancy and childbirth; and to help ease the fear of the unknown and make for a more enjoyable childbirth experience.

The course instructors will be labor/delivery nurses at RiverView Health.

The March 7th class will be held from 8 am-3 pm and is free to anyone delivering at RiverView, with a cost of $25 for those not delivering at RiverView.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to pre-register, call the Obstetrics Department at RiverView at 218-281-9300.