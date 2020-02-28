The 2020-21 academic year for the Redwood Area School District is scheduled to begin Sept. 8 - the Tuesday after Labor Day. That start date, as well as other significant dates on the upcoming school year calendar, were approved Feb. 24 when the Redwood Area Board of Education met.

After seeing two proposed calendars during its January meeting, the board officially adopted the new calendar following a vote of the staff.

The 2020-21 school year is scheduled to end June 4.

A second proposed calendar would have had an end date of June 8 and would have included additional days off from school for students and staff Dec. 23 and April 1. The majority of the staff (53 percent) voted for the approved calendar.

The survey allowed for comments from the staff, and some expressed their desire to have the school year begin prior to the state mandated post-Labor Day start.

However, the state legislature, which could have made a change for the 2020-21 school year to allow schools to start early due to a late Labor Day date, failed to do so.

In other action during its meeting, the board:

• Approved a student request for the development of a summer agriculture program that would allow them to enroll in classes and receive high-school credit. The current plan would be to hold a program this coming June that would focus on a variety of ag-related topics with students who complete the course receiving one quarter of a high-school credit. The class would allow students to enroll in ag classes they are not able to take due to conflicts in their schedule.

• Gave preliminary approval for Lisa Orren, RVHS ag educator, to proceed with an educational field trip to the Dominican Republic during Summer 2021.

• Accepted the resignation of Sydney Bladon from her role as an elementary school paraprofessional and SACC paraprofessional.

• Approved the employment of Colton Minkel as a middle-school baseball coach at a stipend of $1,986.