Mar 2, 2020


The United Way of Crookston is very close to the annual campaign fundraising goal and are determined to once again succeed. One of the most events the United Way runs is their annual Jail and Bail promotion where local "celebrities" are chosen as jailees. 

They are tasked with raising bail money by March 27th or they will be put in the United Way Jail until their bail is raised.

The jail will be at Hugo's on March 27th from 11:30 to 6:00. All money raised helps 23 agencies and high impact programs in the Crookston area.

This fundraiser runs from March 1st to March 27th. 

Many thanks to the following celebrities:    Carrie Michalski - RiverView Health Mike Christopherson - Crookston Times  Craig Hoiseth - CHEDA  Nate Espinoza - Freedom Church  Nan Wright - UMC Admissions Craig Theede - Aspen Chiropractic  Dan Erdman - American Federal Bank  Christopher Christian - Christian Brothers Ford Jo Bittner- Polk County DAC  Ann Longtin- Longtin Insurance Agency  Jimmy Gosse- AURI  Cathy LaJesse - Kresl Properties Scott Leckie- Assistant Professor UMC  Paul Gregg- Irishman's Shanty  Matt Hann- Northern Sky Bank  Brad Brekken- Bremer Bank  Anna Brekken- Crookston High School  Stephanie Helgeson- Director of Athletics UMC  Dan Rust- Attorney at Law Danny Holwerda- Nexxus Church  Tiffany Fee- Shear Sisters  Trey Everett- Artist/ MICAH Center  Tim Froeber- Crookston Fire Department Chief    BUSINESS PARTICIPANTS:    Noah Insurance Service- Tom Noah, Jim Noah and Nick Noah competing for the most bail money raised    Biermaier Chiropractic - Dr. Steve Biermier and Dr. Lukas Biermaier competing with their staff for the most bail money raised    Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson & Larson, PLLP- Attorneys and staff in a full office bail raising effort    The 15 United Way of Crookston board members each have to raise bail money for this as well, please help your favorite local celebrity as they help this great cause!