Winter piano recitals were given by students of the Eppeland and Pitcher Piano Studios, grades 6 to 12, on Sunday, February 16th at the Eppeland Piano Studio.

Grade 6: Jasmine Gordon, Caleb Fast, Andrei Rivera, Xander Brown, Ava Rathman

Grade 7: Briley Henderson, Alison Vite, Keeley Runge, Isaiah Rete, Katie Bocock

Grade 8: Dalitzy Acosta, Levi Miest, Lydia Rete

Grade 9: Diana Sargent

Grade 10: Olivia Christensen, Miriam Rete

Grade 11: Nick Brey, Mya Hanson, Annelise Regier

Grade 12: Adriana Freitag

Participants from grades 6-12 in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association (MMTA) Preliminary Contest held at New Ulm were Caleb Fast, Andrei Rivera, Briley Henderson, Keeley Runge, Dalitzy Acosta, Mya Hanson, Isaiah Rete, Maya Kulseth, Lydia Rete, Diana Sargent, Miriam Rete, and Luci Kulseth.

Winners proceeding to the State Final contest in March are Caleb Fast, Briley Henderson, Kelley Runge, Dalitzy Acosta, Mya Hanson, Isaiah Rete, Lydia Rete, and Luci Kulseth.

Achievement Awards were given to students participating in the MMTA Piano Exams, Theory Exams and contests. Special recognition was given to Diana Sargent and Lydia Rete, who earned the Challenge Award Trophy, and to Keeley Runge, who will earn hers this spring. They are all students of Janey Norell. Refreshments were served to all students, families, and friends.

Students who applied for, and received, scholarships from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council are Luci Kulseth, Maya Kulseth, Olivia Christensen, Diana Sargent, Keeley Runge, Katelyn Runge, Miriam Rete, Lydia Rete, and Isaiah Rete. The Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund receives 19.75% of the sales tax revenue resulting from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. Piano study is included in the Arts Education grants. Students must have studied for two years before applying. Scholarships are based solely on scholarship and not on need. In Minnesota, 64 students in grades 7-12 in the nine-county region received $300 scholarships and 43 in grades 3-6 received $200 scholarships.

Teachers are Myrna Eppeland, Chris Pitcher, Glennda Hedlund, and Janet Norell. Prospective students may call Myrna Eppeland at 375-3480 or 381-7705.