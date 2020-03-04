The Minnesota Nonpublic School Accrediting Association (MNSAA) has announced, after a thorough review, that it has accredited St. John Lutheran School in Redwood Falls for the next seven years.

According to Todd Brassow, St. John school principal, the school participates in the voluntary accrediting process as a way to ensure that it is providing a quality education for its students.

The goal of the accreditation process conducted by MNSAA is to evaluate, validate and improve the quality of participating schools.

MNSAA is a federally recognized and state sanctioned non-profit organization that works with more than 170 schools in the state.

Brassow said a group of individuals from MNSAA visited the school and spent parts of two days thoroughly looking at the ins and outs of the school. He said the group interviewed a number of people, including students, parents, as well as all of the staff.

“They look at everything,” said Brassow, adding he credits a lot of the success to this accreditation to former school principal Dave Gartner. “He played a huge role in this and did a lot of work to get us ready for them.”

As a member of MNSAA, Brassow said the school has the chance to continue to work on making it the best school possible, and each year the school submits a strategic plan.

As part of the accrediting process the school also hears about areas of improvement, and Brassow said the school’s leadership takes putting those things into practice seriously.

The standards for accreditation are rigorous and include reviewing everything from curriculum and governance as well as personnel and the facility.

Brassow said the school has achieved accreditation for 27 years, and the current status continues through 2027.

Learn more about St. John Lutheran School online at sjschool.org.

