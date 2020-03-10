In an otherwise short meeting, the Watonwan County Board held a discussion over whether to pursue becoming a gun sanctuary county, as the movement continues to gain traction in Minnesota.

Bob Rinne brought up the point to the board, saying that some local people have begun to ask if it was something the county was going to attempt.

Board members Jim Branstad and Bill Miller have met with counties that have gone forward with the movement.

"The consensus that I got was that it was totally unnecessary," said Branstad. "The second amendment is there and there's nothing that we can do that would change the second amendment or anything. From the people I've talked to said why would you want to go there while others say it's making a statement. We've got plenty of statement in this country already."

Branstad added that "red flag laws" are gaining traction in the House of Representatives, but has no chance of passing through the current Senate.

Red flag laws give authority to law enforcement to take someone's weapons if they are considered dangerous.

Miller added that while talking with a representative from Roseau County— one of the counties in Minnesota that has become a sanctuary county— the representative said it added unwanted "controversy".

"His statement to me was 'if I was to do it again, I wouldn't do it again because it added controversy'," said Miller. "Some of these red flag laws, maybe they're good. Maybe those things are good."

Miller also added that down the line, becoming a sanctuary state would potentially be something he would consider.

Other business:

- Charitable gambling permit/license for Godahl Days

- Fairgrounds lease in roller rink building for horse tack swap on March 28th

- Approve the addendum to the memorandum of understanding from the University of Minnesota

- HRA for sale of Gaylord mobile park

- One Watershed, One Plan grant release totaling $247,575