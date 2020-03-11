

Sergeant Josh Noyes grew up in Crookston when his family moved from Colorado to Crookston in 1999. His family members consist of his parents Dan and Ileanna Noyes of Euclid, his younger sister Alina Noyes of Crookston and his older brother Stephen Noyes of Minneapolis. Both Alina and Stephen work for Eickhof Columbaria. His grandmother, known and loved by so many, Dolores Rodriguez of Crookston who will be celebrating her 87th birthday this month. Sergeant Noyes was married to Larissa Olson (Larissa Noyes) in 2016 and had their first child Quinley Noyes in July 2019. Sergeant Noyes’ father and mother in law are Lonnie and Linda Olson of Crookston.

Sergeant Josh Noyes is a 2011 graduate of the Crookston High School where he played Hockey for Head Coach Jon Bittner and Soccer for Head Coach Don Cox. He’s 2013 graduate from the Alexandria Technical and Community College in Alexandria Minnesota and holds an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Law Enforcement from that institution.

While attending the Alexandria Technical and Community College, Sergeant Noyes was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Academic Honor Society, Vice President of the Law Enforcement Club and a Law Enforcement Program Troop Commander (2012-2013). Sergeant Noyes served as a Student Liaison to the college’s Law Enforcement Program Advisory Board, comprising of active law enforcement leaders from across Minnesota, the Director of the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Faculty of the Alexandria Technical and Community College, Law Enforcement Program.

During his second year of college, Sergeant Noyes worked at the college as a Juvenile Law Tutor for first year students. Sergeant Noyes completed a 400-hour internship with the Crookston Police Department, Crookston, MN in the summer of 2012. Sergeant Noyes graduated with Highest Honors of his 2013 graduating class and received the Academic Achievement Award for Outstanding Academics for both academic years.

Sergeant Noyes is a department leader in arrests, having made a total of 1,328 arrests, of which 330 were for DUI/APC, Minor Zero Tolerance or Criminal Vehicular Injury arrests, 547 were Drug related and has responded to over 13, 494 calls for service. He’s conducted many North Dakota Department of Transportation sponsored traffic enforcements, of which were most were for Impaired Driving Enforcement and is a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), DRE #30101, since April of 2018. His work and the work of other department Drug Recognition Experts, have been instrumental in the investigation, apprehension and successful prosecution of impaired drivers in the Minot Region. Sergeant Noyes has been certified twice as an expert prosecution witness during impaired driving cases in the Minot area.

Sergeant Noyes is a seven-year veteran of the Minot Police Department, Patrol Division. Sergeant Noyes is a certified Field Training Officer and has been instrumental in the continuous development and training of new officers for over four years, having trained over 30 police officers in the Minot Police Department’s Field Training Program. Sergeant Noyes is a five-year veteran of the Minot Police Department’s SWAT Team and has been an active operator since 2015. He’s responded to countless critical incidents within the City of Minot, North Central Region of North Dakota and other areas of the state, with incidents ranging from mutual aid requests, high risk warrant services, barricaded subjects to hostage rescue operations and apprehension of shooting and murder suspects.

Sergeant Noyes is a certified North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board Instructor #5719 and is the Minot Police Department’s lead instructor for Less Lethal, Flash Sound Diversionary Devices (flash Bangs) and Chemical Agents.



Commendations and Awards

• Commendation for Outstanding Performance of Duties with an incident date of January 7, 2017

• Awarded the North Dakota Peace Officers Association Life Saving Award with an incident date of January 7, 2017

• Commendation for Outstanding Performance of Duties with an incident date of July 30, 2017

• Commendation of Outstanding Performance of Duties with an incident date of August 16, 2017

• Commendation of Outstanding Performance of Duties with an incident date of June 30, 2018

• Commendation of Outstanding Performance of Duties with an incident date of August 17, 2018

• Awarded the North Dakota Peace Officers Association Life Saving Award with an incident date of December 12, 2018

• Nominee for Minot Police Officer of the Year 2018 and received the Chief’s Exceptional Service Award

• Awarded the Minot Police Department’s Police Officer of the Year 2019 Award



Promotion History

• Summer of 2012 - Intern with the Crookston Police Department

• 5/28/2013 to 5/25/2017 Officer

• 5/25/2017 to 1/9/2020 Senior Officer

• 1/9/2020 to 2/18/2020 Master Officer

• 2/18/2020 to Present Sergeant



